Baltimore bridge collapse: who are the victims?

Jesús Campos, a worker originally from El Salvador, speaks about his co-workers who were working on the night shift on the bridge. Photograph: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Since Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed after being struck by a cargo ship that lost power early on Tuesday morning, new details are emerging surrounding the people who died in the incident.

Approximately six people – all members of a construction crew filling potholes on the major bridge – remain unaccounted for and are presumed to be dead, government and medical officials familiar with the situation have said.

Dr David T Efron of the R Adams Cowley shock trauma center at the University of Maryland’s medical system spoke in a press conference on Tuesday about the various factors that almost certainly indicate these people have died, including the sheer height of the bridge and the temperature of the water into which they probably fell.

“[It] doesn’t take very long for someone to feel the effects of [the water’s] temperature.”

Few details have emerged so far about both survivors and victims.

Here’s what we know so far:

One man, Jesús Campos, who also works in construction and claims to know the missing crew members told the Baltimore Banner that they are all men from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Baltimore city council member Phylicia Porter announced on CNN that she was told one body had been found, but this has not yet been confirmed by the US Coast Guard, which has been leading search efforts.

Two other individuals were rescued, one of whom was hospitalized at the Cowley shock trauma center. The hospital announced that patient had been discharged.

Following the bridge’s collapse, Maryland remains in a state of emergency, as declared by Governor Wes Moore. Moore said he was also in close communication with US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is assisting with the investigation into the incident.