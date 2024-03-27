Baltimore bridge collapse: Officials say hazardous materials on ship no threat to public
U.S. Coast Guard officials say hazardous materials on the vessel that hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore pose no threat to the public.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Carnival could be looking at $10 million in costs as it re-routes its Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Virginia.
The 1.6-mile bridge spans Baltimore's harbor, and photos show steel rods still wrapped around the container ship that rammed into it.
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has disrupted shipping at one of the largest ports in the country — and the busiest U.S. port for car shipments. Automakers are scrambling to deal with new supply chain issues.
