Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship lost propulsion, warned of collision, CISA report says

A massive cargo ship crashed into a major bridge in the Baltimore harbor early Tuesday morning, leading to a near-total collapse of the span and sending vehicles plunging into the frigid water below.

A search-and-rescue effort is underway, with divers and emergency personnel desperately combing the area for people believed to have fallen from the collapsing bridge, officials said.





Latest Developments





Mar 26, 9:04 AM

The history of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge

The 1.6-mile bridge on the I-695 beltway crosses the Patapsco River, where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the words of the U.S. national anthem in 1814, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

PHOTO: A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. (Julia Nikhinson/Reuters)

Key, after whom the bridge was named, was also an advisor to Andrew Jackson, served as the District Attorney for the District of Columbia from 1833 to 1841, and was a slave owner, according to the National Park Service.



Construction on the bridge, which was intended to ease traffic and maintenance concerns regarding the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel that serviced the waterway, began in 1972 and finished in March 1977, according to the MDTA.



Mar 26, 9:09 AM

1 person hospitalized in very serious condition

Two people have been rescued from the water and crews are still searching for others, fire officials said.



One person rescued has been taken to a hospital in very serious condition, Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said.

PHOTO: A view of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. (Julia Nikhinson/Reuters)

The second rescued person denied medical treatment.





Mar 26, 8:55 AM

'No indications this was an intentional act,' Mayorkas

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said "there are no indications this was an intentional act," adding, "we are assessing the impacts to the Port of Baltimore."



"Our thoughts are with the families of the missing and injured," he said.

PHOTO: A view of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, after the Dali cargo vessel crashed into it causing it to collapse, in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. (Julia Nikhinson/Reuters)

The Coast Guard is "actively involved in search and rescue operations," he said.





Mar 26, 8:56 AM

Biden briefed on collapse

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the ongoing search and rescue efforts, according to a White House official. He will continue to receive updates from his team throughout the day, the official said.

Senior White House officials have been in touch with the Maryland governor and Baltimore mayor to offer any federal assistance they need, the administration said.

PHOTO: Rescue personnel gather on the shore of the Patapsco River after a cargo ship ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing its collapse, in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA via Shutterstock)

-ABC News' Selina Wang and Molly Nagle





Mar 26, 7:36 AM

Ship lost propulsion, warned of collision, CISA report says

An unclassified Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency report said the container ship Dali "lost propulsion" as it was leaving port and warned Maryland officials of a possible collision.



The crew notified officials that they had lost control, the report said.



"The vessel notified MD Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and an allision with the bridge was possible," the report said. "The vessel struck the bridge causing a complete collapse."

PHOTO: The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of a container ship after it struck the bridge in Baltimore on March 26, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

The waterway into and out of the port has been closed and there is no other route into the port, which is the second busiest port in the mid-Atlantic.



-ABC News' Sam Sweeney, Aaron Katersky and Kevin Shalvey





Mar 26, 7:22 AM

Cargo ship company says all crew members safe

The owners and managers of the cargo ship Dali, a Singapore-flagged vessel, said all crew members had been accounted for following the crash.



“All crew members, including the two pilots have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries,” Synergy Marine Group said in a statement.

PHOTO: The collapsed steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and a section of the roadway still upright (L) sit on the water after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, on March 26, 2024. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

The company said the 22 crew members, including the pilots, were based in India.



The 984-foot ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd, the statement said.



The cause of the crash is “yet to be determined,” the statement said.



-ABC News’ Jenny Wagnon Courts, Laura Romero and Kevin Shalvey





Mar 26, 7:24 AM

Secretary Buttigieg offers DOT support

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a statement that he’s spoken with local officials to offer support.

PHOTO: A view shows the Francis Scott Key Bridge, as seen from the Baltimore side, following the bridge collapse, in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

“I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge,” he said. “Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response."



-ABC News Molly Nagle





Mar 26, 5:53 AM

Governor declares state of emergency

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.



"We are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration,” Moore said in a statement.



-ABC News’ Beatrice Peterson





Mar 26, 8:41 AM

What to know about the collapse

A ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing a partial collapse and sending vehicles and people into the water, officials in Maryland said.

PHOTO: Bridge Collapse (ABC News)

The container ship Dali, a Singapore-flagged vessel, struck the bridge at about 1:30 a.m., according to MarineTraffic, a martime-tracking company.



Two people were rescued from the water, Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said.