How the Baltimore bridge collapse compares to the fall of the Sunshine Skyway

Americans awoke Tuesday to images from a devastating scene in Baltimore, where a cargo ship rammed overnight into a major bridge, crumpling the road and sending cars into the water.

For some in the Tampa Bay region, the scene conjured memories of the biggest bridge disaster in local history: The collapse of the Sunshine Skyway bridge after it was hit by a freighter in 1980.

Though they occurred 44 years apart, it’s hard to shake the similarities between both tragedies.

With its towering yellow suspension cables, the modern Sunshine Skyway bears little resemblance to Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which opened just three years before the 1980 Skyway collapse. But the original Skyway, built in 1954 and expanded in 1971, looked a lot like Baltimore’s bridge, with webs of steel trusses at the middle.

The original Skyway was actually two bridges, one northbound and one southbound; it was the southbound span, which opened in 1971, that collapsed. Both the original Skyway and the Key Bridge had long main spans — the center stretches of roadway between architectural support pylons. The Skyway’s was nearly 1,600 feet long, while the Key’s is 1,200 feet.

The Skyway crash occurred on a stormy Friday morning. John Lerro, the harbor pilot captaining the 19,734-ton Summit Venture, said he couldn’t see where he was going. It was only as he came within a few hundred feet of the bridge that he got his bearings and realized he was outside the shipping channel.

“The radar was out; the visuals were out,” Lerro said in 1990. “I ought to have put the ship aground.”

Weather did not appear to be an issue in Baltimore. Video of the collapse shows the boat slowly approaching a pylon, its lights briefly shutting off, cars passing overhead, the water fairly still.

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin told the Baltimore Sun that the ship apparently lost power, which shut down its steering.

In both cases, the ships approached slowly, inevitably, with pilots unable to right their steering before impact.

The Key fell almost instantly into the water. The Skyway’s collapse also unfolded quickly, though some drivers had enough time to hit their brakes or slam into reverse. One driver would later compare the sight of headlights plunging into the water to “Roman candles on the Fourth of July.”

Thirty-five people died in the Skyway collapse. By mid-morning Tuesday, authorities in Maryland had recovered at least two survivors from the cold Patapsco River. They were still searching for at least a half-dozen more.

