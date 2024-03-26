Baltimore bridge collapse brings back memories of Oklahoma's I-40 bridge disaster

A Baltimore, Maryland bridge partially collapsed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a cargo ship.

The Associated Press reported several vehicles had plunged into the river below and said the ship had caught fire.

The incident brings back memories of a similar incident that happened in Oklahoma in May of 2002, when freight barges being transported on the Arkansas River hit a pier supporting the Interstate 40 road bridge crossing the river.

The supports failed, causing a section of the bridge to collapse and the deaths of 14 people, while another 11 were injured.

Here's what is happening in Maryland this morning along with happened in Oklahoma years ago.

What happened in the bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday after it was struck by a large cargo ship, The bridge is a major span critical to East Coast shipping.

The Baltimore City Fire Department received several 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. Several vehicles were reported in the river, and the ship had caught fire.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major span over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, collapsed March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland after it was struck by a large cargo ship, prompting a massive emergency response for multiple people in the water. The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident.

"This is currently a mass casualty incident and we are searching for seven people who are in the river," Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told Reuters.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people.”

Synergy Marine Corp said the Dali, Singapore-flagged container ship, collided with one of the pillars of the bridge. All its crew members, including two pilots, have been accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries.

Where is Baltimore?

Baltimore is located about 35 miles northeast of Washington, D.C. or about 90 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

Where is Francis Scott Key Bridge and when did it open?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in March 1977 as the final link in Interstate 695, the Baltimore Beltway.

The 1.6 mile bridge crosses over the Patapsco River where Francis Scott Key reportedly was inspired to write the words of the Star Spangled Banner, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The bridge consists of four lanes and is 185 feet high. The cost to build it was $60.3 million. The bridge can handle 11.3 million vehicles per year, or nearly 31,000 cars per day, according to the transportation authority.

What happened in Oklahoma's I-40 bridge disaster in 2002

On May 26, 2002, Joe Dedmon, the captain of the towboat Robert Y. Love, was reported to have lost consciousness while traveling the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir and losing control of the tow.

When the barges he was towing collided with the pier supporting the bridge, eight passenger vehicles and three semi-trucks fell into the river before traffic stopped.

Some people were able to swim to shore, and some were aided by fishermen participating in a bass fishing tournament near the bridge. The incident killed 14 people and injured 11.

The bridge was estimated to carry 20,000 vehicles per day, which were rerouted for about two months while the bridge was rebuilt. The bridge reopened on July 29, 2002, ten days earlier than expected.

Exactly one year after the disaster, a memorial to the victims was dedicated in the Webbers Falls City Park.

Contributors: Charles Ventura, Thao Nguyen, Susan Miller, USA Today Network

