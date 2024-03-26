How will the Baltimore bridge collapse affect York County warehouses and businesses?

While rescue efforts remain underway to find missing individuals following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the Port of Baltimore is closed to ship traffic.

"At this time we do not know how long vessel traffic will be suspended," a statement says. "As soon as that is determined we will provide an update. Until then please keep those involved in your prayers."

The bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning when it was struck by a large cargo vessel, according to USA Today. Two people have been rescued so far. Several vehicles were on the span at the time it plummeted onto the ship and into the Patapsco River.

The loss of a major transportation route in Baltimore and the suspension of ship traffic at major U.S. port will have an impact on the shipment of goods.

York County is a hub for warehouses and distribution centers, among other businesses, and some of the shipments come to and from the Port of Baltimore, according to the York County Economic Alliance.

Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance, issued this statement:

"From the York County Freight Plan, we know Maryland accounts for 16.8% of inbound freight and 17.2% of outbound freight, which amounts to 40 million tons of freight entering York from Maryland every year, and 38 million tons going the other direction.

"Most is via I-83 and the 95 corridor in Baltimore, with a portion originating in the port of Baltimore. Much like the I-95 disruption, we adapted, and the government, engineers, and contractors were able to create solutions to keep people and goods moving during reconstruction. We would expect the same to occur in this situation, with little downtime. However, foremost is our concern for those immediate involved in or affected by the collapse. We are grateful to those first responders supporting this fluid, and tragic situation.”

The Pennsylvania State Department of Transportation says it does not anticipate any significant traffic challenges in the Keystone state as a result of the bridge collapse, a spokeswoman said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Port of Baltimore closed to ship traffic; how it will impact York Co.