BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE
BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE
The New York Times examined the Baltimore bridge collapse, concluding in dramatic fashion that the cargo ship Dali’s impact measured “about a third of the force it took to launch the Saturn V rocket for the Apollo moon missions.”
The stories you need to start your day: Baltimore bridge labeled "fracture critical," Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has disrupted shipping at one of the largest ports in the country — and the busiest U.S. port for car shipments. Automakers are scrambling to deal with new supply chain issues.
Rubenstein now owns his hometown team.
The stories you need to start your day: The Supreme Court’s abortion pill case, the next ‘Bachelorette’ lead and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
BetMGM released its NFL season win totals on Wednesday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal which boring, old veterans still have the juice for the season ahead.
If the Steelers decide to pick up the fifth-year option on Justin Fields, it could make for an uncomfortable QB room with Russell Wilson.
The 20-year-old will have to wait to make his major-league debut.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Autonomous vehicle technology startup Motional has secured a bridge loan that provides a temporary financial reprieve as the company searches for a longer-term source of funding, TechCrunch has learned. Motional CEO Karl Iagnemma told staff in a companywide email viewed by TechCrunch that the company's board of directors approved the bridge financing.
Queen was the Ravens' first-round pick in 2020 out of LSU.
There are some intriguing linebackers in free agency this year.
Denver has come out of the All-Star break playing championship-level basketball. Can anyone dethrone the champs?
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
"It made me feel like they desecrated my mom’s and dad’s headstone on their grave."
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.