'Pressure and excitement' for farmers at Balmoral

Wednesday marks the opening of the 155th Balmoral Show.

The four-day event is a double first for 21-year-old Fermanagh farmer Erin Quigley.

Not only is it her first time competing, but it is the first time her family farm has brought their pedigree cattle to the show.

"It’s the biggest stage in Northern Ireland to show on, there’s a hell of a lot of excitement in that but there’s pressure too," she said.

Erin is one of many young competitors hoping to win a prize at the show.

"You are going into an environment with people who have shown at Balmoral for years and this is Ardmachree’s [family farm] first time bringing any cattle to it.

"It’s a bit of pressure but a lot of excitement," she added.

Erin's cows are among about 4,000 entries in the livestock classes that are the bedrock of Balmoral.

Organiser Rhonda Geary is delighted with the interest.

"Hopefully the weather will pick up for us and we'll have a great four days.

"There are a lot of new classes within our equestrian section and within the cattle and sheep sections, so there are a lot of new things here at Balmoral.

"And the poultry are back this year, which is great to see with the relaxation of the regulations around bird flu."

While the show lasts just four days, the preparations to take part go on for much longer.

Erin has been getting her young cattle show ready for the last six months.

“My brother and I have put a lot of work in trying to get these cattle right and there’s a lot of pride in the sense of we are bringing them to Balmoral.

"There’s a lot of pride in saying that let alone seeing it."

And the preparations are much more than making the animals look good.

“There’s a lot of commitment in trying to halter them, walk them, washing them, trying to keep them clean and their temperament as cool as possible.

"A lot of preparation goes in from a very young age.

"There’s certain calves you look at from a very young age and you know they’re going to be something special in the future.”

Welcoming from a young age - Erin

As well as the competitions, including cattle, sheep and pigs to poultry and rabbits, there will be nearly 600 trade and exhibitor stands, showcasing machinery manufacturers to farmhouse industries like cheese-making and artisan crafts.

One new development is the sustainability village, reflecting the changes agriculture is making to protect the environment.

For many, the four days of the show are a chance to take a break from the daily farm chores and to catch up with friends from across the sector.

Erin, who works full time on a dairy farm as well as on her home farm, says support from family and female role models have been key to her pursuing a career in the sector.

“It’s always been welcoming from a young age.

"Since I was knee-high, it has always been animals, cows and farming, I’ve always known that’s what I wanted to do," she said.

Erin said her father's support has been monumental in keeping her involved in the industry.

“My father’s been unreal - he’s supported me the whole way.

"And everyone else in the farming industry has always backed me as a woman in agriculture.

“Wednesday morning is going to be flat out. There’ll be a lot of learning from others," she added.

The show opens at 10:00 (BST) from Wednesday 15 to Saturday 18 at the Eikon Centre near Lisburn.

