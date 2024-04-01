'Ballots not bullets’: Thousands of Sikh people collect at California Capitol voting for change

Gathering in the hope for change, thousands of Sikh people came to the California State Capitol from across the nation advocating for a shift in Northern India. “We believe in India, we believe ballots not bullets,” said Avtar Singh Pannu, the President of Sikhs for Justice, the organization hosting the thousands on the Capitol grounds. The group here is participating in a vote for a non-binding referendum in order to establish an independent nation in the region of Punjab.

