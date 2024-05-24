Balloon release held for woman killed in hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family and friends gathered on Thursday evening, May 23 for a balloon release for Kimberly Alissa Espinoza, a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning, May 19.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Leslie Lopez, 25, allegedly hit and killed Espinoza while she was crossing the street along Lee Trevino.

Lopez said she thought she hit a “pothole” and that’s why she didn’t stop at the scene. She is now facing charges of collision involving death, according to court documents.

During the event, friends of Espinoza stressed the importance of staying safe.

“You know, I just wanted to say to everyone who’s out there to be careful in what you guys are doing. Anything can happen at any time. You never know what could happen,” said Luis “Dj Don Louie.”

