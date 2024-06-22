Balloon release held in honor of man who drowned in Beaver County creek

Zaire Ellis was only 21 years old when he drowned in the Connoquenessing Creek a week ago. He was an Ambridge High School graduate and had recently received his HVAC degree along with a job offer.

Friday night, those who knew and loved Zaire gathered outside of his alma mater for a balloon release in his honor.

>> ‘A stand-up child’: Heartbroken parents mourn loss of man who died swimming in Beaver County creek

It’s been a challenging week for Brandi Ellis and Anthony Price as they prepare to say goodbye to their son Zaire.

“It’s just such a wonderful feeling to know that our child touched so many people,” Brandi Ellis said.

“Couple people stopped me in the street and they were just telling me how great of a young man my son was,” Price said.

The community sends their condolences and support for a young man whose life was cut too short.

“So many strangers that I’ve never met before have showed so much love and like I said it’s really helping me get through the days,” Brandi Ellis said.

The days - have been challenging for Zaire’s brothers Zion, Isaiah and Jaden too.

Isaiah Price said, “It’s been tough, but everybody’s got our back, we got each other’s so we’re holding each other up.”

Zion Ellis said, “One step at a time that’s all you can do at this point, but I know he’d want us to stay strong and keep our heads up high. You cry, you cry. But you can’t stop. Won’t stop”

Family came together to remember Zaire as the happiest person they’d ever met.

“And God, you know, when he wants you, ain’t nothing you can do about it things like that and I know he’s smiling on us and I know it’s about to rain and I feel his presence now,” Jamar Ellis, Zaire’s uncle said.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29 at the Christian Lighthouse Church in Aliquippa.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida Armed robbers get away with $60K in jewelry from Fayette County store, state police say 2 people, including teenager, charged in Homestead shooting VIDEO: Pittsburgh woman is 1st patient to receive new early-stage breast cancer vaccine DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts