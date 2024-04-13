Ballistic missiles used in Iranian attack on Israel

Iran and Israel cropped flags displayed behind a wooden hourglass sand timer. Iran has launched a drone attack from within its territory towards Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari. It will take several hours for the drones to reach Israeli territory, he said. Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles as part of its unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel, according to state media.

It was not clear from the report by news agency IRNA what kinds of missiles were involved, as the IRGC has several types of medium-range missiles capable of reaching Israel.

Ballistic missiles have rocket engines and are used for rapid attacks over long distances, and differ from cruise missiles, for example, which can fly at lower altitudes and are guided continuously.

Iran said the attack is in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on an Iranian embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 in which two brigadier generals were killed.