Ballard Park shooting suspect, 18, held without bond

TUPELO – A Tupelo man accused of shooting a woman in the leg at a west Tupelo park in the early morning hours of Wednesday has been ordered held without bond.

Tyler Hinton, 18, of Government Street, Tupelo, was booked into the Lee County Jail June 12 at 11:30 a.m., charged with aggravated domestic violence. During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ruled there was enough probable cause to move forward and denied bond.

Tupelo police detective Hal Neal testified that a man and a woman were asleep in a car on the west side of Ballard Park around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when they were roused by the sound of someone banging on the passenger side window. They woke to see a man pointing a gun at them. The suspect, later identified as Hinton, then ordered the couple out of the car. When the male victim was getting out of the car, he grabbed his gun and fired several shots at the suspect.

Hinton returned fire, with one bullet striking Nikia Logan in the right thigh. She was rushed to the North Mississippi Medical Center where she underwent surgery to stop the bleeding and repair the wound. Neal said Logan is in critical but stable condition but will have to undergo another surgery in the coming days.

The detective said the park’s security cameras captured images of Hinton on foot walking up the parking area just off Glasgow Lane shortly before the shooting happened.

Based on the charge of aggravated domestic violence, Hinton and Logan has some sort of prior relationship. Authorities did not going into detail about the relationship.

The case is still under investigation. The gun Hinton used has not been recovered. Detective Neal added that he has not had a chance to fully interview Logan, who still needs a ventilator to help breathe. He also has not had time to download and analyze the contents of her cell phone.

“I did talk to her mother and she said I should check the text messages from (Hinton) on her phone,” Neal said. “Right now, we don’t know how he (Hinton) knew they were there.”

Municipal public defender Dennis Farris said there are still a lot of questions to be answered as to probable cause. He noted that Hinton did not fire the first shot and was only responding to being fired upon.

City prosecutor Richard Babb said it appears that Hinton was stalking the victim.

“At the end of the day, she was shot and it wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t gone over there in the middle of the night,” Babb said. “This was an egregious deed that did not have to happen.”

In denying bond, Judge Allen questioned whether Hinton could claim his actions were in self defense since Hinton initiated the contact, pointed a gun at the couple and ordered them out of the car.

While this appears to be the first time Hinton has run afoul of the law, the Tupelo Police Department is very familiar with his family.

Hinton is the first cousin of Davyon and Orelius Boyd, and their half-brother Taquon Garth. The address he listed in the jail docket book is that same Government Street address of the Boyds.

Davyon Boyd, now 18, is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail charged with armed robbery for the incidents of Feb. 18 that started with an illegal gun sale and ended with a shootout at noon on a Sunday in a Tupelo neighborhood. That shootout ended with the death of 13-year-old Orelius.

Garth, now 21, has been held without bond since July 2021, charged with three counts of capital murder for a Tupelo triple homicide. District Attorney John Weddle has said he is seeking the death penalty for Garth, who was 18 at the time of the crime.