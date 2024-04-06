Ballad Health to host health care hiring event on Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital will host a healthcare hiring event on Monday, according to a release from Ballad Health.

Ballad Health leaders will discuss available roles within the two facilities, meet with hiring managers, and potentially provide on-the-spot job opportunities. The release said hopeful job-seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes.

The event will be held in the Heritage Conference Room, 130 W. Revine Road, from noon to 4 p.m.

Junior Leagues to host annual food drive at 15 Food City locations in the area

“We want to create opportunities to connect with passionate individuals who share our dedication to healing and compassion,” said Rebecca Beck, chief executive officer of Holston Valley and Indian Path. “Hosting this hiring event is not just about filling positions; it’s about holistically building a team that will continually raise the quality of care we provide. Our teams are already providing top-notch care across the Appalachian Highlands, and we’re looking for passionate, talented individuals to continue elevating that level of care.”

The hiring event is specifically looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, transporters, call center specialty and more, the release said.

“Whether this will be your first job in healthcare or you’re looking to continue your career, we are excited to welcome applicants who are committed to providing compassionate, empathetic care to our patients,” said Adnan Brka, chief nursing officer of Holston Valley and Indian Path.

Interested candidates should come prepared with a resume, and all certifications and licenses. Those interested in the hiring event but are unable to attend can view open positions at balladhealth.org/careers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.