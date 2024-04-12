Ball-hungry persona makes Florida State's Keon Coleman an interesting prospect for Buffalo Bills
Standing 6'5" Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is big but his receivers are not. Keon Coleman from Florida State would change that.
The Jaguars are keeping one of their best young players.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
Josh and Bo Naylor became the fourth pair of siblings to homer for the same MLB team in the same inning.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Although Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were declared legally single in 2019, they are at a standstill over "Magic Mike" money. Here's what that means.
A key Biden ally thinks he spends too much time touting infrastructure voters don't much care about. Left unsolved: What should Biden be doing instead?
Toyota unveiled its new 4Runner, Chevy teased the Corvette ZR1, BMW confirmed the M5 Touring, Alfa Romeo revealed the Milano EV and Tesla made some moves.
A 1980 TE72 Toyota Corolla station wagon, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Ubisoft is pulling licenses from people’s The Crew accounts, essentially taking away a game they paid real money to own. This happens after it stopped being operable on April 1.
On February 24, 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. For the Ukrainian forces who had to defend their country, for the regular citizens who had to withstand invading forces and constant shelling, and for the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, which had to shift its focus and priorities. “Our responsibility changed after the full scale war started,” said Yevhenii Panchenko, the chief of division of the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine, during a talk on Tuesday in New York City.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Also on our cheat sheet: A sturdy $25 Lands' End tote and a KitchenAid stand mixer for $170 off.
What does Indianapolis need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The results from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup mark the start of earnings season for America's banks as investors watch for signs of how high interest rates are affecting lenders.
The change will roll out on May 22.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
Would Tom Brady really come back again?
Further down the AI hype cycle are demands for returns and a confrontation of data and resource limits.