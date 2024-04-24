Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office holds vigil to remember victims who passed due to crime

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There are over 50 crime victims who once lived in Baldwin County.

Families and friends came together Tuesday night in front of the Baldwin County Courthouse to honor those who have passed due to crime-related incidents.

The candles were lit as people bowed their heads in front of the courthouse in Bay Minette, honoring crime victims from all over Baldwin County.

Jeannie Sanchez lost her mom almost 10 years ago in a drunk driver involved crash.

“My mom was a victim of a drunk driver in 2015,” Sanchez said.

Cornelius Marshall lost his daughter due to gun violence.

“She was shot in the back,” Marshall said. “No one will come forward to tell me what happened.”

But the vigil allowed families to share memories with their lost loved ones.

“My mom was about to be a grandmother to him,” Sanchez said. “She was fun. She was a good woman, very golden woman.”

And sharing their stories after losing a loved one to crime.

“I wouldn’t want no parent, brother, sister, uncle, nephew, nobody to go through what I went through,” Marshall said.

And the vigil recognizing a victim, not just on one night, but to remember them forever.

“It doesn’t stop just because the case is over and the person did their time, ya know,” Sanchez said. “We are 10 years down the road, and that person is walking free, but I just think this is nice that they give you a chance to let your family’s name voiced.”

“Our loved ones are not forgotten, but life goes on,” Marshall said.

