Bald Head Island residents vote in favor of bond referendum

A beach improvement project in Bald Head Island will be funded by a general-obligation bond -- regardless of whether the village receives a federal grant to offset the cost -- voters decided in Tuesday's primary election.

Looking to gauge how much residents were willing to spend on the project, two bond referendums were listed on island residents' ballots Tuesday -- one for $13.5 million and one for an additional $4.5 million.

Both passed. Voters passed the $13.5 million bond by a vote of 147 to 50. The $4.5 million bond passed with a vote of 131 to 64.

The bonds were listed separately on the ballot because the village may receive a $4.5 million federal grant, meaning it would only need the $13.5 million bond.

Tuesday's results are considered unofficial until canvass, which is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15. The general election is set for Nov. 5, 2024.

Bald Head Island has been combating beach erosion for decades. The village, along with Caswell Beach and Oak Island, receives sand from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through the Wilmington Harbor Sand Management Plan. Sand was pumped to public beaches on Bald Head Island in 2021 and 2023.

The village also performed its own shoreline projects in 2010, 2016 and 2018, in an effort to mitigate erosion caused by storms and ship traffic.

Another nourishment project is needed in 2025. To monitor its 14 miles of shoreline, the village uses Olsen and Associates, an engineering firm out of Florida.

The firm recommended performing village-funded beach improvement projects in years it will not receive sand from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The next one is planned for 2025 and will be named the “2025 Coastal Storm Damage Reduction Project.”

Bond referendums have passed and funded beach improvement projects in Bald Head Island in 2010, 2016 and 2018. All but the 2018 project have been paid in full. The village will finish paying off the general-obligation bond debt from the 2018 shoreline project in October 2025.

The 2025 project is expected to cost $18 million.

