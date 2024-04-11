Bald Eagles healthy in Ohio

An eagle pair has a disagreement in a tree near Gibsonburg. The female eagle, top, had just left the nest near sunset, and was trying to coax her mate to go back to the nest to tend to their newly hatched young. Eaglets hatch in late March to early April and fledge in mid to late June. The young eagles usually leave the area starting in August, while the adults remain in their territory year round.

FREMONT - The bald eagle population is growing and healthy in Ohio.

An eagle pair has a disagreement in a tree near Gibsonburg. The female eagle, top, had just left the nest near sunset, and was trying to coax her mate to go back to the nest to tend to their newly hatched young.

Eaglets hatch in late March to early April and fledge in mid to late June. The young eagles usually leave the area starting in August, while the adults remain in their territory year round.

An eagle pair has a disagreement in a tree near Gibsonburg. The female eagle, top, had just left the nest near sunset, and was trying to coax her mate to go back to the nest to tend to their newly hatched young. Eaglets hatch in late March to early April and fledge in mid to late June. The young eagles usually leave the area starting in August, while the adults remain in their territory year round.

The last released survey of nests in 2020 showed that Sandusky County had 55 nests, while Ottawa County leads the state with over 90 nests.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported in 2022 there were 824 pairs of nesting eagles statewide.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Eagles hatching young in early spring in Sandusky, Ottawa counties