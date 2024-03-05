Bald eagle dad Shadow defends nest from intruder in California. ‘Bring it!’

Bald eagle dad Shadow was peacefully tending to his three eggs in a Southern California nest.

But things changed quickly when he heard noises from an intruder.

A raven is heard cawing at about 1:15 p.m. on March 4 near Jackie and Shadow’s nest in Big Bear, a video shows.

This put Shadow on high alert.

He begins to look around the nest as the raven’s cawing gets closer. After about a minute of doing this, the raven soars above the bald eagle, its shadow reflecting onto the nest.

Bald eagle Shadow defends the nest March 4 in Big Bear, California. Screengrab from Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle cam

It appears Shadow doesn’t like this. He quickly opens his massive wings and spreads them like a shield over the nest as the raven continues to make more noises, the video shows.

Then Shadow responds with shrieks and screams, likely to fend off the raven from his territory.

“He’s like, go ahead, bring it!” one Facebook user commented on the Big Bear Bald Eagles - FOBBV Official Group’s page.

When Shadow believes it’s safe again, he folds his wings back, stands up and checks the three eggs, the video shows.

He moves them with his beak and readjusts himself before lowering back over them.

“Shadow gets Eagle Daddy of the Year Award!” another person commented.

Shadow checks on three eggs after scaring off raven on March 4 in Big Bear, California. Screengrab from Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle cam

Eggs could hatch soon

Jackie and Shadow’s first egg has been on pip watch since Feb. 29, McClatchy News reported. This egg was laid on Jan. 25, and it takes about 35 days of incubation until a bald eagle egg begins to hatch.

However, the couple’s eggs have typically hatched after 38 to 39 days in the past, Friends of Big Bear Valley executive director Sandy Steers said in a Facebook post.

“With 3 eggs it could be longer due to more delayed incubation. Additionally, bald eagle eggs are known to have hatched up to 41 days on other wild nests,” Cali Condor, an admin for the bald eagles’ Facebook group, said March 4.

Jackie laid her second egg on Jan. 28 and her third on Jan. 31.

More and more viewers are anxiously waiting for Jackie and Shadow’s eggs to hatch. At one point, there were over 30,000 people watching the live eagle camera.

Big Bear Lake is about 95 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Jackie and Shadows’ three eggs are pictured on Feb. 29. Screengrab from Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle cam

