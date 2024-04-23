Bald Eagle Area School District names its next superintendent, a familiar face in the area

Bald Eagle Area School District approved a contract for its new superintendent during a special meeting on Monday night.

Christopher Santini will fill the position starting on July 1. Santini will take over from interim superintendent Joseph Clapper, who stepped into the role after former superintendent Curtis Whitesel announced his resignation in January.

A State High and Penn State graduate, Santini is the director of pupil services at Central Cambria School District and a former middle and high school principal. He was chosen out of nearly 25 applicants for the position during the search led by School Assist Consulting.

“I am honored to be chosen by the Board of School Directors to serve as the next Superintendent of the Bald Eagle Area School District,” Santini said in a written statement. “I look forward to working with a strong board and leadership team, talented teachers, and students who excel in the classroom, the performing arts, the skilled trades, and athletics.”

Santini will be the third superintendent in three years for the district. In a district press release, board president Tina Greene said Santini’s history and experience in the area would be an asset to his new role.

“Mr. Santini brings many years of experience in educational leadership to his new role,” Greene said. “We look forward to partnering with him to propel Bald Eagle forward and continue our success as a student-focused school district.”

Additional information about Santini’s contract, including his salary, was not immediately made available.