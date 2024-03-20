New balance training counters fear of falling

Mar. 20—PERU — Chances are you know someone who has fallen or who is afraid of falling.

There will be an informational meeting, Matter of Balance Coach Training, on April 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Peru Community Church Fellowship Hall, 13 Elm St., Peru.

REDUCING RISK

Matter of balance is a proven program designed to help older adults manage concerns about falls and increase their physical activity.

"The Matter of Balance program is an evidence-based program to help people get over their fear of falling essentially," Samantha Davis, family health and wellness educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County, said.

"We go over things like they can make changes in their home that put them at less risk of falling. A part of the program is exercise. So, we do range-of-motion exercises. It's a 10-week program for a participants. From Week 3 through Week 10, we do exercises.

"Generally, it takes probably between 30 to 45 minutes. and they're seated standing. It's just to kind of help build their strength, build their muscles, and increase their balance with the different exercises, ideally for them to continue the exercises beyond class and do them on their own at home, just different ways to manage if they do fall."

GETTING BACK UP

A guest healthcare professional will come in one week and talk about how to get up from a fall.

"We like to stress telling them not to pick somebody else up if you're with somebody that has fallen," she said.

"We've had them go over different assistive devices that they can have in their homes whether it be different grab bars or different things. We had an occupational therapist from the county come in last time, and it was very informative to tell them how to put on their socks without falling. If they have a cane or a walker, how to properly size them to make sure they're the proper level or height for them and to make sure they are actually using them properly."

Basically, the program is to let seniors know they are not alone.

"With being scared of going out into public and worrying about falling, and to get them so they feel comfortable to be assertive for themselves and talk to others and asked for what they need so they have that comfort level whether it's someone to walk them into a place so that they can go, especially in the winter," Davis said.

"The winter is harder around here."

SENIOR FITNESS

Cornell Cooperative Extension is looking for volunteers to help deliver this program of practical strategies and plans to offer free coach training this spring.

"I do our senior fitness program," Davis said.

"Right now, I'm trying to get some more coaches trained. I'm the only one right now, but I do have some volunteers that are interested. Once they are trained, they will be offering them different places throughout the county. The program is free. It's eight sessions. Generally, I have been doing it once a week for eight weeks. It's two hours a session. They have an educational piece. They have a snack break, and the fitness piece."

To register or find out more, please contact Samantha Davis smd242@cornell.edu or 518-962-4810.

