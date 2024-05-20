Balance of power could be at stake in 8th Congressional District race

28/22 NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania is once again at the center of the political universe with a Congressional Race getting a lot of attention.

Monday, the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson attended a fundraiser for Rob Bresnahan, the Republican candidate vying for the seat in the 8th district.

He’s trying to unseat longtime Democrat Matt Cartwright.

Coming up from Your Local Election Headquarters, the significance of the Speaker’s visit, political analysis of the race, and what voters are saying is important to them in the upcoming election.

