Bakery Apologizes for Replacing Jesus With a Sausage Roll in Nativity Scene

British bakery chain Greggs has apologized after an ad — which depicted a Nativity scene in which baby Jesus was replaced by a sausage roll in the manger — didn’t go over so well with some customers.

The ad was intended to promote the bakery’s Advent calendar, Merry Greggmas, which offers coupons, gift cards and food vouchers every day in December.

Some customers called for a boycott over the ad.

Please boycott @GreggsOfficial to protest against its sick anti-Christian Advent Calendar. What cowards these people are: we all know that they would never dare insult other religions! They should donate every penny of their profits to @salvationarmyuk https://t.co/tAV7CRP7WM — Simon Richards (@simplysimontfa) November 15, 2017

Others just wished Greggs had used a different food item.

Surely a crumpet would have been much holier? #Greggs pic.twitter.com/2S0Q9QDv8d — iamwheats (@iamwheats) November 15, 2017

“We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention,” a Greggs representative told The Northern Echo.