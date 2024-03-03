Bakersfield police search for suspect who allegedly robbed Cottonwood Market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Feb. 14, police say a suspect entered the Cottonwood Market around 9:43 p.m. allegedly brandishing a firearm. The suspect proceeded to allegedly steal money from the register and flee the scene.

Police describe the suspect as 6 feet, 1 inch in tall, with a thin build. He is between the ages of 19 and 22 with curly hair, brown eyes and a thin moustache. Surveillance cameras showed the suspect wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective S. Glenn at

661-326-3554 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

