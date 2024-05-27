Bakersfield police search for runaway juvenile in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to keep a look out for a runaway juvenile.

Benito Juarez Ybarra, 15, was last seen on May 25, according to BPD. Ybarra was seen on Saturday near the 3000 block of Hughes Lane, around 8:40 a.m. Police say he is considered at-risk due to having no history of running away.

Ybarra is described to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ybarra`s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the

Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

