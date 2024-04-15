Bakersfield police are looking for a missing teenager in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy was reported missing on Friday night.

Seth Alan Wetmore, 13, was last seen in the 1400 block of Gemini Court around 3:00 p.m., on April 12, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Wetmore is considered at-risk due to a medical condition and his age.

Wetmore is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. Wetmore was wearing a black Pro Club hoodie and black Dickie pants at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield

Police Department 661-327-7111.

