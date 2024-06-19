Bakersfield College bathroom where sexual assault happened Monday night is same place where one occurred in 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News has the latest on a sexual assault that happened at the Bakersfield College main campus on Panorama Drive Monday night.

Officials suspect a masked homeless person fondled a female student in a bathroom — the same bathroom where another sexual assault happened in 2017.

Officials also said homelessness is a growing issue near Bakersfield College campus on the Panorama bluffs.

The College Safety — B.C.’s Campus Security Authority team — told 17 News they found the victim with red marks on her throat, but no serious physical injuries.

They said she was upset and initially had difficulty communicating what had happened.

“She was attacked from behind … We don’t even know the race of the person,” said Joe Grubbs, executive director of B.C. College Safety.

Little is known about the attacker in this sexual assault.

“He was wearing a mask and a long-sleeved shirt and had a strong odor about him,” Grubbs detailed, adding they suspect it was a homeless person.

“We spend a lot of times on the weekends and at night keeping the homeless people chased off campus,” Grubbs said, noting that homelessness is growing nearby at the bluffs.

“We don’t have enough suspect description I don’t think to find somebody. I mean I don’t know that that’s possible,” Grubbs added.

He also said there were no security cameras in the area, so no footage exists.

17 News: “So this guy’s just out and about?”

Joe Grubbs: “Yes.”

Grubbs also stated it’s unclear if the attacker entered and left through the back door of the bathroom or through the entrance on the opposite side of the hall.

Here’s a timeline:

Monday night around 7:38, a student who found the victim texted a B.C. staff member.

The student then called the staff a minute later.

That staff member then called College Safety around 7:40 p.m.

Campus police arrived around 7:45p.m., followed by medical aid and BPD, who is leading the investigation.

An email to the B.C. community Tuesday morning detailed the suspect “fondled her breasts and groin area, over her clothing, then fled.”

Grubbs explained there are fewer than 20 cameras monitoring the campus, but none at the Fine Arts buildings, including the isolated back entrance to the bathroom where the sexual assault happened Monday, and where another sexual assault happened in May 2017.

As a result of that 2017 incident, B.C. removed the outer doors on both bathroom entrances and has left the bathroom door unlocked. That, Grubbs said, is to prevent anyone from being locked in.

Grubbs said the college — 156 acres with more than 40 buildings — is working on getting more cameras.

With the majority of cameras centered in populated parts of campus, such as the Industrial Technology Department and the dining commons. Up next is the Welcome Center.

“They had described it as him almost being a homeless, so I think that just kind of made me think like really anyone like can come on this campus,” said B.C. summer student Jaylin Romero, who said she found out about the happening through the email notification.

Another student, Jocelyn Alarcon, told 17 News, “There are some areas that I feel a little bit isolated that I do avoid” but that overall, she feels safe walking around campus.

According to the college’s annual security report, from 2017 to 2019, there were 30 cases of sex crimes on the main campus, including two rapes.

From 2020 to 2022, there was one case of stalking.

Statistics on 2023 are incoming, Grubbs said.

Per the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (a.k.a. Clery Act), campuses are required to make public safety-related incidents on campus.

B.C.’s typical form of communication is email, Grubbs said.

B.C. also has “The Daily Crime Log” to better comply with the act. But the log isn’t automatically updated with each event as it occurs — the campus incident report must first be finalized.

“We do escorts throughout the day, throughout the night,” Grubbs said of the various safety measures for students. “We are here 24/7, 365… Travel in pairs. Just be familiar with where you’re going.”

To reach College Safety, you can call 661-395-4554.

