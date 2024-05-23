Bakersfield City School District Foundation receives donation to benefit teachers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation received a $10,000 check from AERA Energy on Wednesday.

The BCSD Education Foundation is a charitable, non-profit organization aimed at directly impacting the lives of children through innovative educational programs.

“We’re really excited because Aera (Energy) was able to donate a check for our educational foundation partner. It’s an organization that promotes innovative programs and activities for our teachers to be able to have in their classrooms,” said Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Laura Orozco. “Teachers are able to apply for these funds so they can create innovative ideas, they can have lessons, whether in science, maybe a garden. It’s anything a teacher feels is innovative.”

According to Aera Energy, the company sees the next generation of innovative minds as a critical component in helping California navigate an energy future where the coexistence of oil, gas and innovative technology provide the necessary energy for generations to come.

