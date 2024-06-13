Baker: Senate approves bill to protect property owners from squatters

Jun. 12—WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Lisa Baker on Wednesday said the Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation to establish more certainty for homeowners, law enforcement and landlords who encounter squatters.

Under current Pennsylvania law, Baker said squatters would be considered trespassers once the property owner warns them they are not welcome and instructs them to vacate the property.

Should the squatters remain in any place where they are not licensed or privileged to be, Baker said they commit the offense of defiant trespass.

However, reclaiming property from squatters can be an exhausting and painful process, Baker said.

"It requires a 'notice to quit' be issued to individuals who have no legal right to the property, while imposing financial burdens and significant emotional strain on property owners," said Baker, R-Lehman Township.

Senate Bill 1236 clearly defines what constitutes a "tenant," simplifies the reclamation process — by eliminating the need for a "notice to quit" to be provided to a non-tenant — and offers a practical solution to a deeply distressing problem.

"This bill offers a practical solution to protect legitimate property rights and ensure homes are not unlawfully occupied," Baker said. "It represents a fair and balanced approach that safeguards the interests of all residents in our state."

The measure was sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.