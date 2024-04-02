Baker will seek third term as Allegan County Sheriff

ALLEGAN COUNTY — Sheriff Frank Baker has announced plans to run for a third term.

Baker sent a release to media Tuesday, April 2. He has served the Allegan County Sheriff's Office since 1990, after working as a patrol officer for the Wayland Police Department for three years.

“Protecting and serving Allegan County residents is the No. 1 priority of our department," Baker wrote. "In the last few years, we have made substantial improvements in both facilities and training that has advanced our department.

“Going forward, our hope is to expand our shared officers with both schools and local communities."

During his tenure, Baker said, body cams have been added for all field officers, recruitment efforts have been bolstered, and new equipment has been introduced to improve efficiency.

Baker has been a board member of Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center for over 20 years. He's also served on the Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, the Outlook Academy School Board, the Allegan County Legal Assistance Center Board of Directors, Sylvia's Place Domestic Violence Shelter and the Deputy Sheriff's Association of Michigan.

He is a member of the Michigan Sheriff's Association, the National Rifle Association and the National Sheriff's Association.

He and his wife, Cindy, have two adult children and three grandchildren.

Baker will face Republican Dean Brandt in the August primary. Brandt, a welder/fabricator and former firefighter, is a “conservative constitutionalist” who would refuse to enforce red flag gun laws, according to his website. His site does not list any experience in law enforcement.

As of Tuesday, no Democrats had filed to run for the seat.

