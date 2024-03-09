Baker School teacher charged with child neglect, placed on administrative leave

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has charged a Baker School teacher with child neglect.

Peggy Rambosk, 57, from Pensacola, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Investigators allege that Rambosk engaged in a series of text conversations with a student between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2; in those messages, a student made references to self-harm and disclosed previous suicide attempts.

On Feb. 2, the student informed Rambosk of an overdose while at school. Rather than providing aid, the sheriff's office says, Rambosk contacted the student's sister. The OCSO school resource officers and EMS only offered emergency services after learning of the incident.

According to investigators, Rambosk failed to notify law enforcement, the abuse hotline of the state Department of Children and Families, medical services, school staff or the child's mother. Rambosk also asked the student to delete all text messages between the two, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The Okaloosa County School District placed Rambosk on administrative leave while further action is pending.

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, and failing to ensure a student's safety is unacceptable," Superintendent Marcus Chambers said in a news release. "District employees are trained annually on Florida's mandatory reporting laws, and immediate action must be taken. We are blessed to have highly effective educators committed to making our student experiences exceptional and working hard to create a safe, healthy, and conducive learning environment. We deeply appreciate the professionalism of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and their efforts in this case."

