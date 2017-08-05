Bairstow out for 99 but England in control vs. South Africa

England's Jonny Bairstow reacts as he is given out lbw as he attempts a sweep shot on 99 runs during day two of the Fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday Aug. 5, 2017. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England is in control of the fourth and final test against South Africa despite the disappointment of Jonny Bairstow being dismissed for 99 on Day 2 on Saturday.

Bairstow just missed out on a century when he fell lbw to spinner Keshav Maharaj — and failed with a desperate review — but the No. 7 shepherded England from 260-6 overnight to a competitive 362 all out in its first innings.

Bairstow was last man out after scoring 66 of the 102 runs England added on the second day.

Leading 2-1 and seeking to seal the series at Old Trafford, England's total looked even stronger when James Anderson removed Dean Elgar lbw for a duck first over of South Africa's reply.

South Africa was 12-1 in the four overs it faced before lunch. Hashim Amla was six not out and Heino Kuhn, out of form and struggling, unbeaten on four.

Bairstow batted brilliantly with the tail, which culminated in a 50-run stand with last-man Anderson. Illustrating how well he controlled the back end of the England innings, Bairstow scored 46 of those 50 runs.

Anderson survived a few nervous moments as Bairstow closed in on 100, including an lbw review by South Africa, but it was Bairstow who lost his wicket in the end.

He was hit in front trying to sweep Maharaj away for what would have been his fourth test century. Bairstow knew he'd made a big error and, down on one knee, he put his right hand on his head in anguish. Asking for a review was more out of hope than a firm belief that he wasn't out.

Still, Bairstow made sure England took a big step toward a first home series win over South Africa since 1998, with the South Africans now facing a difficult task to build a first-innings lead.

Anderson needed just three balls to take his first wicket from Old Trafford's newly-renamed James Anderson end.

The third delivery of South Africa's first innings swung back in to Elgar and he was trapped lbw, and didn't bother with a review. Elgar, South Africa's only century-maker this series, was a big early scalp for England.