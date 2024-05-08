Baird and Holder win primaries for Indiana's 4th Congressional District race

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Shortly after votes began to come in, the Republican candidate for the Indiana's 4th Congressional District was announced to be incumbent Jim Baird. Democratic candidate Derrick Holder later was declared the winner for his party.

Jim Baird, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, Thursday, October 18, 2018, in Lafayette.

This year saw five candidates vying for the 4th Congressional District — Baird, Charles Bookwalter and John P. Piper for the Republican side and Holder and Rimpi Girn on the Democratic side.

Headshot of Republican primary candidate for Indiana's United States 4th District Representative Charles Bookwalter.

Out of the three Republican nominees, Baird won the nomination pretty decisively, with the Associated Press calling his victory early in the night.

Headshot of Democratic primary candidate for Indiana's United States 4th District Representative Rimpi Girn.

Within Tippecanoe County, Baird received 6,512 of the 9,743 votes or around 66% of the vote, with Bookwalter receiving 2,457 or around 25% of the votes and Piper receiving 772 votes or around 7.9%.

Headshot of Democratic primary candidate for Indiana's United States 4th District Representative Derrick Holder

Out of the two Democratic nominees, Holder's and Girn's race was close early in the night, but by 8 p.m. it was clear that Holder took the lead of the race.

Within Tippecanoe County, Holder received 2,267 of the 3,861 votes or around 58% of the vote, and Girn received 1,594 votes or around 41%.

When it comes to the statewide results, at the time of reporting 87% of the votes had been counted.

Republican Votes

Baird – 46,779

Bookwalter – 19, 572

Piper – 5,848

Democrat Votes

Holder – 7,510

Girn – 4,378

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Baird and Holder win 4th Congressional District primaries