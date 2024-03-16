Bailor sentencing Monday in Snyder County court

Mar. 16—MIDDLEBURG — The sentencing hearing for Brad A. Bailor, convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, is scheduled for Monday morning in Snyder County court.

Bailor, 35, faces a mandatory life sentence without parole for fatally shooting his estranged wife, Leslie M. Bailor, 32, in their Penn Township home on April 18, 2022.

He was convicted of first-degree and third-degree murder and possession of instruments of a crime following the 1 1/2 day bench trial. Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr. heard the case and delivered the verdict.

"My personal thanks to the family of the victim in this case," said Snyder County District Attorney Heath Brosius, referring to several relatives who attended the trial, including Leslie Bailor's mother, Nadine Hannon, and her twin sister, Alysha Hannon.

"Their strength, perseverance and patience throughout this two-year-long search for justice is inspiring," said Brosius, commending the work of the state and local police, first responders and his predecessor, Judge Michael Piecuch.

— MARCIA MOORE