Bail revoked for North End restaurant owner accused of shooting outside pastry shop

A North End restaurant owner accused of a brazen shooting outside a popular pastry shop in 2023 had his bail revoked in court on Tuesday.

55-year-old Patrick Mendoza was re-arrested over the weekend after Boston Police said he cut off his GPS bracelet and threatened to injure someone.

“Officers recovered Mendoza’s electronic monitoring device directly from his person, which appeared to be cut,” police wrote in the report. “Officers asked Mendoza why he cut the bracelet and he replied, ‘I’m tired and sick of it.’”

Mendoza originally posted bail and awaited trial under home confinement. He was first arrested in July 2023 for a shooting outside Modern Pastry.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Mendoza shooting at a victim from his bike.

At the time of the shooting, he co-owned Monica’s Trattoria.

Mendoza has a status conference hearing on July 17 where a judge could re-issue bail. The DA’s office says for the time being, Mendoza will remain behind bars until September 11.

