A Wichita Falls man sitting in a Fort Worth jail will face a staggering bail if he is returned to Wichita County.

Jordy Brent Onstead-Donley was arrested in Tarrant County May 25 on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest charges. Total bail on those charges was set $10,000.

But a Wichita County judge recently granted a request from the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office to declare bail on a slew of local charges as insufficient.

A Wichita Falls man jailed in Tarrant County faces $7.5 million in bail upon return to Wichita County.

The bail awaiting Onstead-Donley, 39, in Wichita County now totals almost $7.55 million.

The charges stem from alleged incidents in early 2023 involving a girlfriend and her family.

One charge alleges Onstead-Donley shot the woman’s father five times. He survived.

Other charges include harassment, stalking, violation of protective orders, drug possession, publishing intimate visual material and display of harmful material to a minor.

The latter two charges were filed after Iowa Park Police said they determined intimate photos of the woman had been sent to a 17-year-old boy via Facebook Messenger. Officers said they tracked the message to Hospice at Home Holdings, a business on McNiel Avenue in Wichita Falls registered to Onstead-Donley.

In total, Onstead-Donley was booked into and out of the Wichita County Jail eight times on allegations related to the case prior to his last release in June 2023.

At that time his total bail had accumulated to more than $3 million.

On June 5, a Wichita County grand jury re-indicted Onstead-Donley for aggravated assault related to the shooting.

Jail records show he faces 16 charges.

The Wichita County DA's Office has requested a trial date be set in July, but no date had been set as of Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Bail raised to $7.5 million for Wichita Falls man