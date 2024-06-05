Bail bond employee identified as victim after deadly fight by downtown jail, Sacramento police say

The Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday the man who died after an altercation erupted outside the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown was an employee of a bail bond company and that the suspect in the assault has been taken into custody.

Officers were called after 4 a.m. Monday to the 500 block of I Street, in front of bail bond offices directly across from the Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse. Two men began fighting and each suffered injuries, according to archived radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

Kevin Brace, 56, died from his injuries at the scene. He worked at Greg Padilla Bail Bonds, police said.

Investigators detained a “person of interest” in connection with the fight on Monday. Jacob Levi Mandell, 38, was booked Tuesday into the jail and faces a murder charge, jail records show.

It was unclear why the two were fighting or if they were acquaintances. Police declined to offer a motive for the assault and Brace’s employer declined to comment on the death.

Mandell, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.