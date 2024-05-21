Baerbock visits Ukrainian power plant destroyed by Russian missiles

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is received by German Ambassador Martin Jaeger and a representative of the Ukrainian protocol on arrival at Kiev railroad station. Jörg Blank/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited a power plant in Ukraine on Tuesday that was destroyed by Russian missiles and received information about the attack's effect on Ukraine's energy supply.

During a tour of the site of one of Ukraine's largest power stations, the minister was shown the damage to the plant. According to the Ukrainian operator, the plant was completely destroyed in a Russian attack in mid-April.

Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky complained about a lack of air defence missiles. Only seven out of 11 Russian missiles were intercepted, he said. Ukraine had run out of all the missiles that could have protected the power plant. Russia is also said to have used Kinschal hypersonic missiles in the attack.

