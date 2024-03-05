Baerbock encourages Bosnia-Herzegovina on the road to joining EU

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (R) goes into the store of an antique dealer during her walk with Foreign Minister Konakovic through the old town of Sarajevo. Soeren Stache/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has praised Bosnia-Herzegovina's reform efforts and expressed her hope that the Balkan country will soon be able to begin accession negotiations with the European Union.

"The country is at a decisive crossroads," Germany's top diplomat said on Tuesday at a meeting with the foreign minister of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, in the capital Sarajevo.

Both ministers agreed that the country still has important measures to take in the fight against corruption.

The country's government hopes that the European Commission will issue a recommendation in favour of starting accession negotiations before the end of March.

With a view to the division efforts in the predominantly ethnic Serb part of the country, Republika Srpska (RS), Baerbock emphasized "We want Bosnia and Herzegovina to join the European Union as a whole country."

RS is led by Serbian nationalist Milorad Dodik, who also openly maintains good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We will clearly name and shame divisive fantasies that put obstacles in the way of the people here in Bosnia and Herzegovina on their path to European integration," Baerbock continued.

Host Konaković recognized Germany's special support in his country's efforts to join the EU. He conceded that corruption was "the biggest problem" in the country. However, top officials had already been convicted of corruption.

In addition, Bosnia-Herzegovina's new law on conflicts of interest is another step toward implementing an important EU requirement, he said.

In February, the country fulfilled yet another condition set by Brussels with a new law to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

This "shows our willingness and commitment to continue on the European path faster than ever before," said Konaković.

Bosnia-Herzegovina has been an official candidate for EU accession since December 15, 2022.

The next step would be to start accession negotiations. These must be unanimously approved by the European Council if the European Commission recommends this. Whether this happens depends on the reform steps.

The commission has announced that it will present a report on the reform steps by March.

