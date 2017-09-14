Bae has 3-over 74 in return to golf after 2-year army duty

FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015 file photo, international team player Sangmoon Bae of South Korea lines up his putt on the 13th hole during his foursome match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, in Incheon, South Korea. Former PGA Tour winner Sangmoon Bae has put his rifle away and replaced it with his golf clubs to play in his professional tournament in more than two years. Bae, whose last pro tournament was at the 2015 Presidents Cup in his native South Korea, will begin play Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in the Donghae Open. He was discharged from compulsory military service in August. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Sangmoon Bae's first round of tournament golf after a compulsory stint in the South Korean army was a 3-over 74 Thursday in the opening round of the Asian Tour's Donghae Open.

Bae was 3-over after his first nine holes on the par-71 Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club. After two birdies and a bogey early on the back nine, he bogeyed the par-3 17th to put him back to 3-over, nine strokes behind first-round leaders and fellow South Koreans Kang Kyung-nam and Kim Jun-sung, who had 65s.

Bae, whose last pro tournament was at the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea, was discharged from military service in August after spending almost two years as a rifleman.

He won the U.S. PGA Tour's Byron Nelson Championship in 2013 and the Frys.com Open in 2014.