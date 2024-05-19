‘Badly decomposed’ body found behind vacant funeral home

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a “badly decomposed” body was found behind a vacant funeral home.

According to East Cleveland police, the body was discovered at 15357 Euclid Avenue.

Public records show the property was purchased by Shaw’s Funeral Home Inc. in March 2021.

Acting Police Chief Ken Lundy said in an email to FOX 8, “Currently there is very little information I can provide.”

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.

It’s not clear how long officials believe the body may have been there.

