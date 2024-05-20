"We Are In The Bad Place": The Miami Beach Police Department Unveiled Their New Rolls-Royce Cruiser, And People Are Not Happy

Recently, the Miami Beach Police Department's (MBPD) official Twitter account shared a video of their latest recruitment team tool: a $250,000 Rolls-Royce.

As police departments in the US continue to face what has been dubbed a "hiring crisis" in the wake of heightened criticism of police and pandemic-related staffing shortages, MBPD spokesperson Christopher Bess called the Rolls-Royce "an innovative and fun way to connect with the consumer market," Axios reports.

Two police officers ride motorcycles with flashing lights, leading a black car on a rooftop against a backdrop of palm trees and clouds
A luxury car with police lights is parked near a building with palm trees in the background, capturing a newsworthy moment

It's worth noting that crime rates are largely unchanged in communities where police staffing is down, NBC News reports.

And though the department explained that the luxury vehicle is being loaned to them by Braman Motors — a Florida-based car dealership that also sponsored the cost to wrap the Rolls-Royce in MBPD's black-and-white design — this has not stopped people online from reacting.

Miami Beach police car with blue and red lights on, parked on a building rooftop at sunset. Background includes a historic building and city skyline
Many pointed out other government programs that could benefit from this level of generosity, such as public education.

And there are other government workers whose cars could use an upgrade.

The MBPD's new wheels are indeed on loan, but many believe more pressing issues deserve Rolls-Royce-level assistance.

In essence, the car is seen as an odd display of priorities.

