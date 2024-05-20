"We Are In The Bad Place": The Miami Beach Police Department Unveiled Their New Rolls-Royce Cruiser, And People Are Not Happy

Recently, the Miami Beach Police Department's (MBPD) official Twitter account shared a video of their latest recruitment team tool: a $250,000 Rolls-Royce.

MBPD and professional staff exemplify the highest standards of dedication and quality policing in our unparalleled commitment to the residents and visitors we serve. We are thrilled to introduce this stunning addition to the MBPD recruitment team—courtesy of @bramanmotors ! pic.twitter.com/I27NUAgsge — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 9, 2024

As police departments in the US continue to face what has been dubbed a "hiring crisis" in the wake of heightened criticism of police and pandemic-related staffing shortages, MBPD spokesperson Christopher Bess called the Rolls-Royce "an innovative and fun way to connect with the consumer market," Axios reports.

It's worth noting that crime rates are largely unchanged in communities where police staffing is down, NBC News reports.

And though the department explained that the luxury vehicle is being loaned to them by Braman Motors — a Florida-based car dealership that also sponsored the cost to wrap the Rolls-Royce in MBPD's black-and-white design — this has not stopped people online from reacting.

Many pointed out other government programs that could benefit from this level of generosity, such as public education.

Teachers have to buy their own pencils. https://t.co/sydzhuVtDs — P.B. Gomez (@pbgomez_) May 13, 2024

And there are other government workers whose cars could use an upgrade.

At USPS we drive 40+ year old vehicles that have no air conditioning. Or airbags. https://t.co/nWydqmCThV — Eze (@Ezekeil42) May 14, 2024

The MBPD's new wheels are indeed on loan, but many believe more pressing issues deserve Rolls-Royce-level assistance.

Who needs Healthcare, really? — Son Of Jam (@RvrLrd) May 11, 2024

😃 Florida, you have other things to worry about… like SO many other things. https://t.co/bML8n8KlLR — KING JA 🌟. (@Jataviusss) May 14, 2024

In essence, the car is seen as an odd display of priorities.

That's fucking gross. — Mayo 🤍 (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 11, 2024

We are in the bad place — Andrew J. Padilla 🇵🇷 (@apadillafilm6) May 10, 2024

You need to fire whosever idea this was — C (@fuxckss) May 9, 2024

