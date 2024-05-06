'Bad' ozone is impacting Pueblo's air quality. Here's what that means

Pueblo is under an air quality advisory Monday due to high levels of ozone in the air, as well as a high wind warning. The air quality advisory began at 8 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m., while the high wind warning is in place until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Affected areas for the air quality advisory in southern Colorado include Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Walsenburg, along with much of the Denver metropolitan area.

A "stratospheric intrusion" has pushed ozone concentrations into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category, according to the NWS' Pueblo office.

"(The air quality warning) is basically just because of the systems we have moving in right now — you're getting a lot of mixing occurring with strong winds from higher up in the atmosphere, and a lot of it is being forced down to the atmosphere," said NWS meteorologist Paul Steward.

"Because of that, the ozone, its concentration, can be problematic to people who are sensitive to that. It can cause irritation, respiratory symptoms, and breathing discomfort in children and adults, and people with lung disease such as asthma."

An overview of Colorado weather watches, warnings and advisories on May 6, 2024.

What is ozone, and how can it be harmful to someone's health?

Ozone is a gas composed of three atoms of oxygen, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. It occurs both in the Earth's upper atmosphere and at ground level and can be "good" or "bad," depending on where it is found.

Stratospheric ozone is considered "good" ozone. It occurs naturally in the upper atmosphere where it forms a protective layer that acts as a shield from the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays.

Ground-level ozone is considered "bad" ozone. When ozone occurs at ground level it's a harmful pollutant and the "main ingredient in smog," according to the EPA.

Ground-level ozone can cause negative health effects, particularly on hot and sunny days when ozone can reach unhealthy levels. The people who are most at risk from breathing air containing ozone are people with asthma, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors, especially outdoor workers, according to the EPA.

A Pueblo flag blows in the wind along Union Avenue on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Pueblo also under a high wind warning with 'widespread blowing dust'

Pueblo County is also under a high wind warning until 3 p.m. Monday, with strong, west winds blowing at speeds of 35 to 45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph expected.

Blowing dust is also expected throughout the day, with "widespread blowing dust" mainly before 3 p.m. and areas of blowing dust before 7 p.m.

Tuesday's forecast also predicts widespread blowing dust between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with winds up to 25 to 35 mph and gusts as high as 55 mph.

Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, the NWS cautions. Widespread power outages are expected and "travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles," according to the weather service.

Because of the strong winds, critical fire weather may also be possible in Pueblo through Wednesday, according to the NWS.

"Strong gusty winds and low humidity values will cause favorable conditions for extreme fire behavior if a fire were to start," officials wrote on the NWS' website. "Please do not burn today."

What the Pueblo forecast looks like for the rest of the week

According to the NWS' seven-day forecast, the rest of the week will continue to be windy, with a chance of precipitation later in the week.

Here's what the NWS says to expect each day this week:

Tuesday : Widespread blowing dust is expected, mainly between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Otherwise, Tuesday is predicted to be sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. The day is expected to be windy, with a west-northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Wednesday : Wednesday's forecast calls for sunny conditions, with a high near 66; and breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming east-northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday : The NWS calls for a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Thursday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Friday : There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms also possible after noon. Conditions should be partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. A north-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will become an east-southeast wind in the afternoon.

Sunday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. A west-northwest wind of five to 10 mph will become north-northeast in the afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Blowing dust and 'bad' ozone creating hazards in Pueblo on Monday