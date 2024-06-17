Bad news on this hot day: Wollaston Beach and one other closed on the South Shore

Wollaston Beach in Quincy and Houghton Pond's in Milton were closed to swimming due to high bacterial levels as of Monday, June 17.

The state's Department of Conservation and Recreation posts twice-daily water quality for beaches and ponds under its purview at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the Mass.gov website.

Department officials said the technology currently available takes 24 hours to return results, meaning by the time the posting goes up, the information is not current. Residents are encouraged to wait for 24 hours after a closure posting before checking back to see if a swimming area has reopened.

Closure notices are posted at the individual locations.

Nantasket Beach in Hull and Wollaston Beach in Quincy are among 15 metro and greater Boston beaches whose overall water safety scores are included in Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s 2023 Beach Season Water Quality Report Card.

