Bad news, eclipse viewers: Cloud cover expected most of Monday in Sioux Falls, per NWS

For those looking to catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse Monday afternoon, skies above Sioux Falls won't be the best place to watch.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, more than 70% of the sun is expected to be obscured by clouds at the eclipse's peak coverage time. And Sioux Falls itself, along with much of the rest of southeastern South Dakota, will see more than a 90% chance of low- to mid-level cloud coverage for the afternoon.

"This will make viewing the eclipse nearly impossible for locations in Minnesota, South Dakota, most of northwest Iowa and northern Nebraska," the NWS stated.

A graphic shows the cloud cover anticipated Monday, April 8, 2024, in Sioux Falls during a total solar eclipse.

What time is the solar eclipse in South Dakota?

South Dakota doesn't fall in the path of totality, but if those cloudy skies somehow shift away, you can still see a cool partial eclipse with approved eclipse glasses or a safe eclipse viewer.

City Eclipse coverage (percentage) Partial eclipse start time Pierre 69.4% 12:41 p.m. Sioux Falls 76.8% 12:43 p.m. Aberdeen 69.9% 12:45 p.m. Watertown 73.1% 12:45 p.m. Brookings 74.9% 12:44 p.m. Vermillion 78.2% 12:41 p.m.

What's the rest of the week look like for weather?

Here's a look at the week ahead after Monday, per the NWS website as of Sunday night:Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

