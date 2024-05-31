How bad has Kansas’ tornado season been so far? See the current numbers, history

With one more month left of tornado season, Kansas has already seen more tornadoes this year than all last year. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s been a record-breaking year.

Preliminary data shows the state has seen 59 tornadoes this year, National Weather Service forecaster Vanessa Pearce told The Wichita Eagle. None have been reported in Sedgwick County.

“[It’s] preliminary information because there’s a lot of finalizing that happens,” Pearce said.

The total includes a fatal tornado that killed one person in Westmoreland and destroyed least 22 homes and damaged 13 more. Westmoreland is about 2 1/2 hours from Wichita.

The state saw a total of 44 tornadoes in all of 2023, so it’s been a more active season in 2024. But when you look at averages since tornadoes started to be recorded in 1950, this year’s number doesn’t seem that high.

From 1950 to 2023, the average tornadoes Kansas saw per year was 61.

“We’re not too far off that, and we’re only through May right now,” Pearce said.

The number seems even lower when you look at the average from the last 30 years, which is 81 tornadoes per year.

When will tornado season end in Kansas?

Tornadoes are typically most active April through June.

“Tornadoes can happen at any point throughout the year,” Pearce said.

Tornado activity usually dwindles after the first half of June, but Pearce said it’s a safe bet to consider the whole month of June part of tornado season.

“It can get a little more active in western Kansas, especially northwest Kansas, for the entire month,” Pearce said.

The Wichita area has seen its fair share of thunderstorms and tornado watches in the past month, and the area could see some chances of storms this week.

“There are going to be scattered chances for thunderstorms essentially through Wednesday,” Pearce said. “Doesn’t mean everyone’s going to get a thunderstorm.”

Wichita weather outlook

Here’s a look at the National Weather Service’s forecast for Wichita this upcoming week:

Saturday: 20% chance of thunderstorms before 7 a.m., high around 83 and low near 65. There’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

Sunday: 30% chance of thunderstorms before 1 p.m., a high around 83 and low near 67. There’s a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Monday: 40% chance of thunderstorms during the day with a high around 83. We’ll see a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the evening and a low near 68.

Tuesday: Sunny during the day with a high near 90. Evening brings a 40% chance of thunderstorms and a low near 67.

Wednesday: 20% chance of thunderstorms during the day and a high around 86. It’ll be mostly clear at night with a low of 63.