How bad are drivers in Florida? Here are the worst cities ranked. What about Miami?

A national list of the top cities for bad drivers — and Miami isn’t on it?

Yes, it’s true. An analysis this year from Forbes ranks two Florida cities among the top 25 cities for bad drivers. And not a single South Florida spot is on it.

Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Forbes ranked 50 of the country’s most populous cities based on the rate of fatal crashes, the number of car accidents involving distracted driving or speeding and other factors.

Here’s what the list had to say about Florida:

Florida cities with the worst drivers

Two Florida cities made the list of the top 25 cities with the worst drivers:

Tampa ranked No 10, scoring 77.13 out of 100 in the Forbes analysis.

Here’s the breakdown:

▪ 8th highest total number of fatal car accidents (14.47 per 100,000 city residents).

▪ 9th highest number of people killed in fatal crashes (15.42 per 100,000 city residents).

▪ 14th highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (0.75 per 100,000 city residents).

Jacksonville ranked No. 14, scoring 71.78 out of 100.

Here’s the breakdown:

▪ 15.32 fatal car accidents per 100,000 residents.

▪ 4.49 fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver per 100,000 residents.

How the analysis was done

Forbes compared the 50 most populated cities across the country using five factors. Each factor was assigned the following weight for the analysis:

▪ Number of fatal car accidents per 100,000 city residents: 24% of overall score

▪ Number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver per 100,000 city residents: 19% of overall score

▪ Number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver per 100,000 city residents: 19% of overall score

▪ Number of fatal car accidents involving speeding per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score

▪ Number of people killed in fatal crashes per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score

For each factor, Forbes said it used five-year averages between 2017 and 2021. Data was taken from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality and Injury Reporting System. City population data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau using 2022 figures.

Forbes’ top 10 cities with the worst drivers

According to Forbes, the following are the top 10 cities with the worst drivers:

Albuquerque, N.M. Memphis, Tenn. Detroit, Mich. Tucson, Ariz. Kansas City, Mo. Dallas, Texas Louisville, Ky. Phoenix, Ariz. Fort Worth, Texas Tampa, Fla.