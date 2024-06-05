'Bad breath rapist' returns to court 16 years after fleeing trial in Quincy case

QUINCY ‒ Tuen Kit Lee, the so-called "bad breath rapist," will return to court Wednesday, more than 16 years after skipping bail during his 2007 rape trial. Lee was convicted by a jury in absentia and has yet to be sentenced. He was arrested in northern California on May 28.

Lee, a Chinese national, was convicted of raping a waitress in her early 20s who worked for him at the Kagasawa Japanese restaurant in Quincy on Feb. 2, 2005. He disappeared in September 2007, the day after testifying during his trial Dedham Superior Court. He had been free on $100,000 cash bail.

At trial, prosecutors argued that Lee broke into the woman's home and forced himself upon her at knifepoint. The woman told police that although the attacker was masked, she could recognize him as her boss by his foul breath. Lee bound the woman to the bed, fastening her wrists to the bedposts using plastic ties, according to court documents.

The woman was still bound when her boyfriend arrived 15 minutes after the rape. She had a puncture wound in her back from the knife, according to the documents. Eventually, DNA evidence tied Lee to the crime.

Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy said the tenacious police work of Detective John Menz, the lead investigator on the case for the past 16 years, greatly contributed to his arrest in May.

"He really never gave up on this case," Kennedy said. "He would give it some time, then randomly interview family members to see if anyone was going to turn on him. He used all these different investigative techniques. He went on America's Most Wanted years ago to try and find him."

The Americas Most Wanted episode about the Lee case, which featured an interview with Menz, aired in late 2007.

On Tuesday, May 28, multiple law enforcement agencies arrested Lee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Massachusetts State Police and the Quincy Police Department assisted with the arrest.

Lee's whereabouts were unknown for more than 16 years until the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section determined Lee was possibly staying in Diablo, California, a small town between San Francisco and Sacramento.

Lee was staying in a multimillion-dollar residence owned by a woman who owned a flower shop, according to the Massachusetts State Police press release. Investigators found images of Lee on social media tying him to the address in Diablo.

On May 28, surveillance officers saw a man and woman leave the Diablo home. When local police stopped the vehicle, Lee first gave a fake name but later confessed his to his identity, the press release says. The woman, with whom Lee spent 15 years, never knew who Lee really was, according to State Police.

