Bad Apple Downtown to have soft opening Thursday

Mar. 16—WATERTOWN — A new business will be opening their doors in the heart of downtown Watertown on Thursday.

Owner of Bad Apple, Shannon Exford Donato confirmed that a soft opening for the Bad Apple Downtown is planned for Thursday. The location will be the old Spokes on the Square.

Spokes closed in December 2023 when owner Jamie Danielson moved out of the state.

Bad Apple Downtown will be a "Times Square meets Public Square sort of thing," Donato said.

Donato owns four other Bad Apples, one on Arsenal Street in Watertown called "Bad Apple Saloon," one on Washington Street in Watertown titled "Bad Apple Garage," another on Blue Street in Glenfield named "Wicked Bad Apple," and one close to Fort Drum named Bravo Alpha Delta (BAD) Apple, among other "Bad Apple" business ventures.

Around 10 people will be employed at the Public Square location.

The soft opening will feature a full bar and menu.

The menu will feature higher end appetizers, small plates, and craft beer.

It will also have two baby grand pianos, offering what Donato believes could be something unique to the north country.

Bad Apple Downtown will be open Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and people should keep an eye on their Facebook page "Bad Apple Downtown, LLC" as the hours will be updated there.