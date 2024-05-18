Bacteria levels trigger advisory against swimming for Bogue Sound area in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials are advising people not to swim in an area at the coast near Morehead City in Carteret County.

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said bacteria levels found in the water exceeded safe recreational water quality standards.

The advisory was for a sound-side area a few blocks from the Atlantic Beach Bridge.

People are told not to swim at the public access to Bogue Sound at Sunset Drive in Morehead City, according to the news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

Water sample test results found a running monthly average of 36 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water. That level exceeds the state and federal standards of a running monthly average of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters, based on five samples taken within a 30-day period, officials said.

“An advisory is not a beach closing, nor does the advisory affect the entire Morehead City area,” officials said.

Enterococci can indicate that other “disease-causing organisms” are in swimming areas, the news release said.

“People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections,” officials said.

